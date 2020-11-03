Armenia fighting on Azerbaijani soil, has displaced thousands there - conflict analyst

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 3

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Armenia is fighting on Azerbaijani soil and has displaced hundreds of thousands there, journalist and conflict analyst Julian Röpcke tweeted, Trend reports.

“Seriously, dear Armenians. Stop telling me about "ethnic cleansing" and how you "defend your homeland". You are fighting on Azerbaijani soil and you displaced hundreds of thousands there. Agdam is a good example of what you did,” he wrote.

He also called on Armenia to stop blaming Azerbaijan for the current situation within the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.

“Stop telling me (and the world), you are the poor victims and have no idea, how this "Azerbaijani terrorists" came over you. You fight in their land. Not vice versa. Period,” he wrote.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of the Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery on Sept. 27. Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. Currently, Azerbaijan continues the liberation of its territories from Armenian troops.



Back in July 2020, the Armenian Armed Forces violated the ceasefire in the direction of Azerbaijan's Tovuz district. As a result of Azerbaijan's retaliation, the opposing forces were silenced. The fighting continued the following days as well. Azerbaijan lost a number of military personnel members, who died fighting off the attacks of the Armenian Armed Forces.



The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, the Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.



The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.