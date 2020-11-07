Azerbaijan Press Council appeals to world community after attacks on La Repubblica newspaper

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 7

Trend:

The Azerbaijan Press Council appealed to the international community in connection with the attacks of the Armenian lobby on the journalist of the Italian newspaper La Repubblica, the Council told Trend on Friday.

As the council said, the Armenian lobby and diaspora organizations continue to put pressure on foreign media who objectively cover the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. Just as it happened with the French TV channel TF1 and the New York Times, the Italian newspaper La Repubblica also became a target for the Armenian lobby, in particular the newspaper's journalist Pietro Del Re.

Claiming that this is an unprecedented insult to the principles of freedom of speech and expression, the Azerbaijan Press Council calls on the world's leading media outlets, human rights organizations and leading international journalistic associations to help put an end to pressure on an Italian newspaper employee.

The appeal stresses that the international community must demonstrate a firm position in response to such actions of the Armenian lobby, which rejects democratic principles and threatens those who adhere to them.

The international community must see this reality, and think, before it's too late, about the painful consequences of the impunity of such actions of the Armenian lobby, the appeal says.