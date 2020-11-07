Retired Turkish general reveals when Armenia to surrender, following hostilities with Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 7

Trend:

Armenia will surrender after Azerbaijan liberates several critical junctions, retired brigadier general of the Turkish Armed Forces Osman Gazi Kandemir said, Trend reports.

"It can surrender without officially admitting it, but it isn't important," Kandemir told the Azerbaijani Region Plus magazine.

He added that if Armenia wasn't armed from outside forces, it would've exhausted its strength long time ago.

"Most of Armenia's weapons are the remnants of Soviet army systems of the Cold War. Some of these reserves could not even be used on the battlefield, they remained in warehouses. But we saw that they have a huge number of missiles," Kandemir said.

At the same time, he believes that after the statements of President Ilham Aliyev, the number of countries supplying arms to Armenia will decrease and gradually come to naught.

"Naturally, it makes no sense to continue to supply a state that no longer has an economic future," the general concluded.