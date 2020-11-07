Azerbaijani civilian wounded as result of Armenian shelling of Tartar region

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 7

Trend:

The Armenian Armed Forces, grossly violating the requirements of the achieved humanitarian ceasefire, continue to commit criminal acts against the peaceful civilian population of Azerbaijan, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office.

The office said that on Nov. 7, the Armed Forces of Armenia subjected Azerbaijani Tartar region to intensive shelling with misiiles and heavy artillery from the various directions of the front.

"At about 17:00 (GMT+4) on Nov. 7, Nusrat Osmanov, born in 1962, was wounded as a result of a shell hitting near a private residential house in the village of Aski Para of Azerbaijani Tartar region. Currently, prosecutors are carrying out all possible investigative measures under existing conditions," the office said.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars and artillery on Sept. 27. Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. Currently, Azerbaijan continues the liberation of its territories from Armenian troops.



Back in July 2020, Armenian Armed Forces violated the ceasefire in the direction of Azerbaijan's Tovuz district. As a result of Azerbaijan's retaliation, the opposing forces were silenced. The fighting continued the following days as well. Azerbaijan lost a number of military personnel members, who died fighting off the attacks of the Armenian Armed Forces.



The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.



The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.