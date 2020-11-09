Turkish Ministry of National Defense congratulates Azerbaijan on National Flag Day
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 9
Trend:
The Ministry of National Defense of Turkey congratulated Azerbaijan on the National Flag Day, Trend reports citing the ministry's Twitter page.
"Heroic Azeri brothers - Turks! We congratulate you on the National Flag Day! We are proud of you and congratulate you once again on your victory. We believe that the Azerbaijani flag will soon be waving throughout Karabakh. We are one nation, two states!", said the ministry.
