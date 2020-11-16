Azerbaijan shows video footage from liberated Domi village of Khojavend district (VIDEO)

Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 16 November 2020 12:40 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan shows video footage from liberated Domi village of Khojavend district (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 16

Trend:

The video footage from Domi village of Khojavend district, liberated from the Armenian occupation, was disseminated, Trend reports on Nov. 16 with reference to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

Trend shows this video footage.

Following over a month of military action to liberate its territories from Armenian occupation, Azerbaijan has pushed Armenia to sign the surrender document. A joint statement on the matter was made by Azerbaijani president, Armenia's PM, and the president of Russia.

A complete ceasefire and a cessation of all hostilities in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is introduced at 00:00 hours (Moscow time) on 10 November 2020.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars and artillery on Sept. 27. Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front.

Back in July 2020, Armenian Armed Forces violated the ceasefire in the direction of Azerbaijan's Tovuz district. As a result of Azerbaijan's retaliation, the opposing forces were silenced. The fighting continued the following days as well. Azerbaijan lost a number of military personnel members, who died fighting off the attacks of the Armenian Armed Forces.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts. The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Georgian ports see increase in cargo turnover
Georgian ports see increase in cargo turnover
Passenger transportation volumes plummet in Kazakhstan over 10M2020
Passenger transportation volumes plummet in Kazakhstan over 10M2020
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's transport sector
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's transport sector
Loading Bars
Latest
Certain facilities to be put into operation in the Iran’s Anzali port Construction 12:54
Turkish parliament to consider issue of sending military to Azerbaijan Turkey 12:45
20 wells drilled for Shah Deniz 2 production and subsequent ramp up Oil&Gas 12:43
Kazakh Turkestan region realizing projects within Industrial-Innovative Growth program Business 12:41
Azerbaijan shows video footage from liberated Domi village of Khojavend district (VIDEO) Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 12:40
Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office gives updates on civil casualties, damages Politics 12:37
Turkmenistan's private sector upgrading power grid in Dashoguz region Oil&Gas 12:21
Shah Deniz ramps up gas and condensate production Oil&Gas 12:20
Iran's raw steel production grows Business 12:17
Central Bank of Azerbaijan holds deposit auction Finance 12:14
Georgian ports see increase in cargo turnover Transport 12:12
Shah Deniz increases operating expenditure y-o-y Oil&Gas 12:08
Armenians, leaving Azerbaijan's Kalbajar, continue committing vandalism (VIDEO) Society 12:06
Gold, silver prices in Azerbaijan start growing Finance 12:03
National Iranian Copper Industries Company to enlarge its reserves Business 12:03
Iran exports potatoes to Iraq to prevent smuggling Business 12:02
Kazakhstan increases grain exports to Central Asian countries Business 11:58
Uzbekistan considers attracting of S. Korean Fund’s investments for minerals mining, processing Finance 11:53
Georgia sees increase in COVID-19 cases Georgia 11:50
Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan lowers crude oil exports Oil&Gas 11:49
Operating expenditure on Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan down Oil&Gas 11:47
New underground water reserves discovered in Turkmenistan Turkmenistan 11:42
Georgia reveals volume of Gross Domestic Product Business 11:40
Belarus decreases exports to Kazakhstan over 9M2020 Business 11:39
Shah Deniz gas exports via Sangachal terminal up Oil&Gas 11:37
Economic, investment potential of liberated Azerbaijani lands to be displayed at exhibition in Istanbul Economy 11:32
Sangachal terminal lowers oil and condensate exports Oil&Gas 11:24
Passenger transportation volumes plummet in Kazakhstan over 10M2020 Transport 11:24
Exports from Iran’s Markazi Province shrink Business 11:23
Kazakhstan's postal service operator opens tender to buy spares Tenders 11:20
Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Finance reveals strategy for transparency of state budget Finance 11:20
Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli increases associated gas deliveries to SOCAR Oil&Gas 11:17
COVID-19 related lockdown has pronounced impact on insurers in Kazakhstan Business 11:14
Kazakh national atomic company's subsidiary opens tender to buy pumps Tenders 11:12
Georgia increases import of mobile phones ICT 11:12
UAE, Afghanistan buy Turkmen-made base oil Business 11:10
Newly issued mortgages continue to grow in Georgia Business 11:10
Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli completed 10 oil producer wells Oil&Gas 11:09
Hundreds of Armenian servicemen's bodies remain around Shusha - Armenian media Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 11:07
Azerbaijan closely monitoring coronavirus situation - WHO Society 11:01
Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli production down Oil&Gas 11:01
Armenian MPs leaving ruling party after PM's call on military servicemen to return from Karabakh Armenia 11:00
BP increases capex on Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli y-o-y Oil&Gas 10:52
Foreign investments in Iran’s industry, mine, trade sectors surges Finance 10:46
Gas supplies via Southern Gas Corridor to begin in coming months, says SOCAR Oil&Gas 10:44
Turkey doesn't exclude Azerbaijan's participation in development of oil, gas fields in Black Sea Oil&Gas 10:38
EU, UNDP to help Georgia create low-emission future Business 10:33
Azerbaijan calls on stopping environmental terror committed by Armenia in Kalbajar Society 10:28
Iran has sufficient technical capacities to help Afghanistan using border water sources Politics 10:27
Iran's Bonab Steel Industry Complex boosts its production and sales Business 10:25
Turkmenistan develops new method for processing iron ore Business 10:21
Azerbaijan prepares report on threats of Armenians against int'l media representatives Politics 10:17
EU to support Georgian small farmers Business 10:17
More fire departments put into operation in liberated Azerbaijani territories (PHOTO) Society 10:16
Azerbaijani currency rates for Nov. 16 Finance 10:15
Azerbaijan once again proved its adherence to universal values - Turkish government Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:09
Iranian currency rates for November 16 Finance 10:04
Oil climbs higher on China, Japan rebound, hopes of OPEC+ supply curb Oil&Gas 10:04
Azerbaijani Ambassador talks Azerbaijan's victory on Ukraine's most popular talk show Politics 10:03
Afghanistan to join Iran`s gas buyers club Oil&Gas 09:57
Iran's ICT Minister talks internet quality ICT 09:53
PCR test to become cheaper in Iran Society 09:50
Iran's Tehran Stock Exchange shows an upward trend Business 09:48
Number of coronavirus cases in Uzbekistan passes 70,000 Uzbekistan 09:44
Pashinyan urges servicemen from Karabakh to resolve issue of "whining" protesters Armenia 09:38
Pashinyan actually calling for civil clashes - Armenia's ombudsman Armenia 09:33
Saipem announces timeframe for pipelines, umbilical systems installation at Absheron field Oil&Gas 09:15
Engineering & Procurement completed for Gas Lift Pipeline to Chirag Oil&Gas 09:15
Iran's support package to cover majority of population Business 09:10
Iranian coronavirus vaccines among WHO list of promising candidates Society 09:10
Chinese mainland reports no new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases Other News 08:47
Japan PM Suga says will work closely with IOC to host Tokyo Olympics Other News 08:21
Syrian FM Walid al-Moallem dies Arab World 07:58
COVID-19 daily infections slightly down in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 07:28
Iran discloses volume of loans issued to manufacturing enterprises in Golestan Province Finance 07:01
China says U.S. should stop unreasonably suppressing Chinese firms Other News 06:48
SpaceX rocket carrying four astronauts successfully takes off Other News 06:11
6-magnitude quake rattles southern Philippines Other News 05:29
Turkmenistan increases import of Turkish-made electrical goods Turkey 05:01
After 99% vote count, Sandu ahead in Moldovan presidential run-off with 56.91% (UPDATE) Other News 04:49
U.S. COVID-19 cases surpass 11 mln -- Johns Hopkins University US 04:30
UK records another 24,962 coronavirus cases with 168 deaths Europe 03:57
WHO records over 590,000 new cases of COVID-19 Other News 03:09
PM Johnson is self-isolating after COVID-19 contact Europe 02:24
Moscow's death toll from confirmed COVID-19 cases rises by 72 to 7,859 - crisis center Russia 01:45
Turkey reports 3,223 new COVID-19 cases, 414,278 in total Turkey 00:39
Iran reveals projected investments in industry sector Finance 15 November 23:58
Iran’s exports from Qazvin Province declines Business 15 November 23:55
Peru interim president quits after ultimatum from Congress, protest deaths Other News 15 November 23:35
Africa's confirmed COVID-19 cases pass 1.96 mln Other News 15 November 23:02
Iran to offer free electricity to low consuming users Business 15 November 22:20
Turkish Health Minister says restrictions look inevitable for Istanbul Turkey 15 November 22:19
Humanitarian cargo from Uzbekistan arrives in Bishkek Kyrgyzstan 15 November 22:17
Georgian ruling party says repeat elections not on agenda Georgia 15 November 21:54
Expenditure in Iran’s mining sector increases Finance 15 November 21:31
EU competition chief to self-isolate after COVID-19 contact Europe 15 November 21:05
7 killed, over 10 injured in building fire in Hong Kong Other News 15 November 20:39
Iran's parliament to review reform of budget Business 15 November 20:14
Azerbaijan reduces steel imports from Turkey Turkey 15 November 20:14
Belarus reports 1,315 new COVID-19 cases, total reaches 114,185 Other News 15 November 20:05
All news