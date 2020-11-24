UN working on deploying mine clearance mission to Nagorno-Karabakh
The United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS) is working on emergency deployment in Nagorno-Karabakh and plans to launch a mission to assess the needs in early December, a spokesperson for UN Peacekeeping said, Trend reports citing TASS.
"The United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS) is working on an emergency deployment within the context of UN assistance requested by the parties, in coordination with other UN entities and the country team on the ground," the spokesperson said. "It will likely start with a needs assessment mission in early December."
Latest
President Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva visit liberated from occupation Aghdam city (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan strengthens preventive measures related to coronavirus in justice system – Justice Ministry
Ambassador Manig: Germany will strengthen Council of Europe by focusing on initiatives enabling better protection of citizens (INTERVIEW)