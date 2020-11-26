Cavushoglu and Stoltenberg discuss situation in Karabakh
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 26
Trend:
A telephone conversation took place between Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavushoglu and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, Trend reports citing Anadolu.
The parties discussed topical issues of the regional agenda, including the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh.
