OSCE chairman-in-office welcomes cessation of hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh region

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 3

Trend:

OSCE Chairman-in-Office, Prime Minister, Minister of European and Foreign Affairs of Albania Edi Rama expressed support for the cessation of hostilities within the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Trend reports.

Rama made a statement while opening the 27th meeting of the OSCE Ministerial Council.

“It is good that the hostilities stopped,” OSCE chairman-in-office said. “Now is the time to fulfill our commitments.”

In response to another provocation of the Armenian Armed Forces, the Azerbaijani troops began a counter-offensive operation on September 27.

During 44-day-battles, Jabrayil, Fuzuli, Zangilan, Gubadli districts, and Shusha city were liberated from the Armenian occupation.

On November 10, 2020, the president of Azerbaijan, the president of Russia, and the prime minister of Armenia signed a trilateral declaration on ceasefire and cessation of all hostilities in the conflict zone.

In accordance with the provisions of the declaration, Aghdam, Kalbajar, and Lachin districts occupied by Armenia were transferred to Azerbaijan till December 1, 2020.