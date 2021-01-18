Some statements by Armenian officials cause tension - Lavrov

Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 18 January 2021 17:55 (UTC+04:00)
Some statements by Armenian officials cause tension - Lavrov

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 18

Trend:

Some statements by Armenian officials are likely to cause tension, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said, Trend reports,

Lavrov made the remark at a press conference on the results of 2020.

"I think it would be better to avoid this. The word becomes a material force. In this case, words from different sides have become a very negative material force," he added.

The Russian Foreign Minister noted that at the onset of the 44-day war, emotional statements were made - "a new war, new territories."

Long before the hostilities, the former Minister of Defense of Armenia David Tonoyan spoke about "a new war and new territories".

