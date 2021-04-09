Another batch of munition batch left by Armenian soldiers found in Azerbaijan's Khojavand

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr.9

By Samir Ali - Trend:

Azerbaijani police officers continue to find munitions in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, Trend reports on Apr.9 citing the Barda regional group of the Interior Ministry’s press service.

A new batch of munitions left by the Armenian Armed Forces while fleeing (during the 44-day war, from late Sept. through early Nov.2020) was found in Uchtapa territory of Azerbaijan’s Khojavand district.

As reported, Lachin district’s police officers found 5 machine-guns, 2 grenade launchers, 1 mortar, 1 gun, 3 hand grenades, 29 clips for assault rifles, 7 shells of various calibers, 4,500 bullets and other munitions in Armenian Armed Forces’ former military positions.

The territory had been liberated by Azerbaijani army from the Armenian occupation during the Second Karabakh war.