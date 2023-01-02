Criminal case initiated in connection with explosion in building in Baku (PHOTO/VIDEO)

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Other News Materials 2 January 2023 19:39 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 2. As previously reported, as a result of a leak of domestic gas in an apartment owned by a citizen, an explosion occurred in a multi-storey residential building located Javadkhan Street in the Binagadi district of Baku. As a result of the explosion, one person died and two were injured, Trend reports.

According to the press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the ministry took appropriate security measures at the scene of the incident, search and rescue operations were carried out in connection with the destruction in the apartment. As a result of search and rescue operations involving specially trained dogs of the Special Risk Rescue Service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, no other people were found under the rubble.

A criminal case has been initiated on this fact, investigative measures are currently ongoing.

