Azerbaijan puts Iranian drug smuggler on int'l wanted list (UPDATE)

Other News Materials 2 February 2023 11:10 (UTC +04:00)

Details added (first published: 10:37)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 2. Azerbaijan has put on the international wanted list an Iranian citizen engaged in drug smuggling, Trend reports.

A 42-year old Tohid Ahmadzade Dehgan is accused of drug trafficking and smuggling with the formation of an organized criminal group.

The investigative body of Azerbaijan opened a criminal case against him, but Ahmadzade Dehgan evaded the investigation. By a court decision, a preventive measure in the form of arrest was chosen against him, and he was put on the international wanted list by Interpol.

