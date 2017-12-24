Rahmon: Ilham Aliyev’s professionalism contributes to friendly Azerbaijan's further prosperity

24 December 2017 12:29 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 24

Trend:

Tajikistan’s President Emomali Rahmon has sent a congratulatory letter to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

"I extend my sincere congratulations and best wishes on the occasion of your birthday,” the letter said.

“Your high professionalism and the constructive policy based on the broad support of the Azerbaijani society contribute to the further prosperity of friendly Azerbaijan,” the letter said.

“We also see your great contribution to the level of political trust and cooperation achieved between Tajikistan and Azerbaijan.”

“I am confident that the relations of friendship and mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries will continue to develop for the benefit of our peoples thanks to our joint efforts,” the letter said.

“On this remarkable day, I wish you robust health, happiness and new achievements in your statehood activity, and peace and progress to the fraternal people of Azerbaijan," the letter said.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Moldova’s president congratulates President Ilham Aliyev
Politics 12:09
President Rumen Radev: Azerbaijan-Bulgaria cooperation to develop and deepen
Politics 12:09
President Aliyev, his spouse review work done in Baku White City
Politics 12:09
Lukashenko: Big achievements of Azerbaijan prove that Ilham Aliyev is great leader, smart politician
Politics 11:40
Azerbaijani journalists congratulate President Ilham Aliyev on his birthday (VIDEO)
Politics 11:15
Chinese President congratulates President Ilham Aliyev
Politics 10:44
Azerbaijan can be proud of its success, says Ivo Josipovic (Exclusive)
Azerbaijan 23 December 22:00
President Aliyev receives Georgian vice prime minister (PHOTO)
Politics 23 December 12:18
Ilham Aliyev decrees to establish Agency for Regulation of Energy Issues
Oil&Gas 23 December 09:17
Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan to continue contributing to solidarity among Muslim states
Politics 22 December 14:46
President Aliyev receives Georgian finance minister (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan 22 December 11:13
President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan makes great contribution to Islamic solidarity
Politics 22 December 00:10
President Aliyev: North-South Transport Corridor may be commissioned within 2-3 years
Economy news 21 December 18:55
President Aliyev: SGC, other projects to support long-term, sustainable growth of Azerbaijan
Economy news 21 December 17:29
Ilham Aliyev: What would be policy of countries where Armenians would enforce their self-determination
Politics 21 December 16:32
Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan an irreplaceable country in interreligious dialogue
Azerbaijan 21 December 16:05
Ilham Aliyev receives state adviser of Uzbek president (PHOTO)
Politics 21 December 14:58
Azerbaijani president receives ISESCO director general
Politics 21 December 14:51