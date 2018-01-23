Ilham Aliyev expected to attend about 30 meetings, panel discussions in Davos

23 January 2018 15:05 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 23

Trend:

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev is expected to attend about 30 meetings and panel discussions at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Novruz Mammadov, assistant to the Azerbaijani president for foreign policy issues, head of the department, tweeted Jan. 23.

The Davos Economic Forum kicked off yesterday, noted Mammadov adding that more than 70 heads of state and government are expected to attend the Forum.

Nearly 3,000 representatives from more than 100 countries are taking part in the Forum, according to him.

In particular, meetings aimed at expanding economic cooperation of Azerbaijan will be held with presidents, heads of government and heads of the world’s biggest companies, according to the official.

Mammadov added that the Davos Forum calls the problematic and fragmented world for mutual understanding and cooperation.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Global Energy Solutions starts its next project for BP Azerbaijan
Business 16:33
Azerbaijani Energy Ministry to start issuing permits through ASAN Service
Oil&Gas 16:24
Azerbaijan grants 5,000 new licenses for business
Economy news 14:49
Azerbaijan repairing Turkmen ferry
Economy news 14:37
Azerbaijan increases export to Georgia in 2017
Economy news 14:11
Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan to continue successfully cooperating with OPEC (PHOTO)
Politics 13:58
Big Azerbaijani company to auction manat bonds
Economy news 13:34
MEP: EU-Azerbaijan Comprehensive Agreement deserves full support
Economy news 12:44
Deputy chief of Israel’s diplomatic mission in Baku visits Trend News Agency (PHOTO)
Society 12:18
Hungary eyes to become Azerbaijan’s gateway to EU markets – envoy (Exclusive)
Economy news 12:12
Azerbaijan sees rising interest in hostel business
Tourism 11:10
Management reshuffle expected at Azerbaijan’s Kapital Bank
Economy news 10:33
Int’l Bank of Azerbaijan keen to extend restructuring period
Economy news 10:08
Armenia continues breaking ceasefire with Azerbaijan
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:37
Excises on alcohol, tobacco products increased in Azerbaijan
Economy news 01:47
President Ilham Aliyev met with Cisco Executive Vice President
Politics 00:43
President Ilham Aliyev met with member of Mastercard Management Committee
Politics 00:40
President Ilham Aliyev met with Royal Philips CEO
Politics 00:38