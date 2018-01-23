President Ilham Aliyev meets with Saudi energy minister (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 23

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met with Minister of Energy, Industry and Mineral Resources of Saudi Arabia Khalid Al-Falih in Davos.

Khalid Al-Falih extended King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud`s greetings and respect to the head of state. The Saudi minister said the King was satisfied with the recent letter of the Azerbaijani President.

In his letter, President Ilham Aliyev expressed his deepest respect to the King and Saudi Arabia, and noted that he is ready to expand partnership and cooperation between the two countries. Hailing the bilateral political ties, the head of state underlined prospects for expanding relations and cooperation in the fields of economy, energy security and trade.

They discussed cooperation within OPEC and collaboration between SOCAR and Saudi Aramco. President Ilham Aliyev thanked for the greetings of King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and asked the minister to extend his greetings to the King of Saudi Arabia.

