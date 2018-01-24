President Ilham Aliyev meets with CEO of American company Blackstone (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 24
Trend:
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met with Chairman, CEO and Co-Founder of American company Blackstone Stephen Schwarzman in Davos.
Stephen Schwarzman said he recently visited Azerbaijan, adding that he was deeply impressed by the country`s historical and modern look. He hailed successful cooperation between Blackstone and Azerbaijan`s State Oil Fund.
President Ilham Aliyev described Blackstone`s cooperation with Azerbaijan as positive.
They discussed the issues regarding the future cooperation.
