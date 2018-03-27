Russian State Duma names mission head for Azerbaijan's presidential election

27 March 2018 21:46 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 27

Trend:

Deputy Co-Chairman of the Interparliamentary Cooperation Commission of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation and Azerbaijani Parliament, member of the State Duma, Hajimet Safaraliyev will head a mission of observers from the State Duma of the Russian Federation to the upcoming presidential election in Azerbaijan.

"A mission of observers from the State Duma of the Russian Federation, consisting of about 10 people, will arrive in Azerbaijan on April 9 to observe the presidential election," Safaraliyev told Moscow-Baku.

Safaraliyev reminded that he is tasked to observe the presidential election in Azerbaijan not for the first time.

"Azerbaijan is one of the most advanced republics of the post-Soviet area. Last time the presidential election in Azerbaijan was organized perfectly, everything was transparent, democratic and within the framework of international law," Safaraliyev said.

He expressed confidence that the upcoming election in Azerbaijan will also be held at the highest level.

Eight candidates were registered to participate in the presidential election in Azerbaijan, scheduled for April 11.

