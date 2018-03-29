No threats to fair, democratic election in Azerbaijan - Bulgarian expert

29 March 2018 13:12 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 29

By Ilhama Isabalayeva - Trend:

The pre-election situation in Azerbaijan is stable, and there are no threats to the electorate’s free expression of the will, as well as to holding fair and democratic election, Omurtag Petkov, a Bulgarian analyst invited by Azerbaijan’s Central Election Commission to observe the presidential election to be held April 11 in Azerbaijan, said.

Petkov, who is also a delegation member of the Bulgarian GISDI “Civil Initiative for Free and Democratic Elections” non-governmental organization, made the remarks March 29 at a press conference in Baku referring to the results of observations conducted by the GISDI experts.

Story still developing

