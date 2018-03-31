Turkish MP: Entire Turkic world should remember March 31

31 March 2018 21:45 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 31

Trend:

Not only Azerbaijani citizens, but the entire Turkic world should not forget about March 31, head of Turkey-Azerbaijan Interparliamentary Friendship Group Necdet Unuvar told Trend.

"This day symbolizes the brutal murder of thousands of our brothers in Azerbaijan by Armenians. This symbolic day shows the inhuman method of punishment committed against one nation exactly 100 years ago," he said.

"It is very sad that many countries keep silent about this, despite the fact that there are thousands of documents, videos and photographs confirming the crimes of genocide to which Azerbaijan has been subjected over the last 100 years many times and in many places," he added.

