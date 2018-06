Baku, Azerbaijan, June 5

Trend:

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has visited the statue of national leader Heydar Aliyev in the city of Goranboy.

The head of state laid flowers at the statue of national leader Heydar Aliyev.

Head of Goranboy District Executive Authority Nizamaddin Guliyev informed President Ilham Aliyev about the work recently carried out in the district.

