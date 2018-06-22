Rules of hanging state flag of Azerbaijan changed

22 June 2018 11:44 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 22

Trend:

The Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan made changes to the "Rules of raising (hanging), lowering, storage and production of the state flag of the Republic of Azerbaijan”.

The relevant decision was signed by Prime Minister Novruz Mammadov.

In accordance with the decision, the word "blue" is replaced by the word "green" in the part 12-1 of the “Rules of raising (hanging), lowering, storage and production of the state flag of the Republic of Azerbaijan” approved by the decision No. 55 of the Cabinet of Ministers dated March 25, 2005.

According to the change, if the national flag is hung on the wall of the building vertically and without a flagpole, then the green stripe of the flag should be in the left side, not blue.

