Top official: 99% of Azerbaijani NGOs advocate statehood (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 22

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

Ninety-nine percent of the Azerbaijani non-governmental organizations advocate statehood, which is a gratifying fact, Azerbaijani President’s Assistant for Public and Political Affairs, Head of Department, Ali Hasanov said.

Hasanov made the remarks at an event in Baku June 22 on the occasion of the 10th anniversary of the establishment of the Council of State Support to NGOs under the President of Azerbaijan.

