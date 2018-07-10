Erdogan arrives in Azerbaijan on official visit (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 10

Trend:

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has arrived in Azerbaijan on an official visit.

A guard of honor was lined up for the distinguished guest at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan was met at the airport by Azerbaijan’s first Deputy Prime Minister Yugub Eyyubov, Deputy Foreign Minister Khalaf Khalafov and other officials.

