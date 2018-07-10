Erdogan arrives in Azerbaijan on official visit (PHOTO)

10 July 2018 13:01 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 10

Trend:

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has arrived in Azerbaijan on an official visit.

A guard of honor was lined up for the distinguished guest at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan was met at the airport by Azerbaijan’s first Deputy Prime Minister Yugub Eyyubov, Deputy Foreign Minister Khalaf Khalafov and other officials.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Group of Azerbaijani peacekeepers leave for Afghanistan (PHOTO)
Politics 14:42
Inflation rate decreases in Azerbaijan
Economy news 14:39
Georgia’s Batumi port reveals volume of cargo transportation from Azerbaijan
Economy news 14:35
Azerbaijan’s state budget executed with surplus in 1H18
Economy news 14:11
Erdogan visits grave of Azerbaijani national leader Heydar Aliyev (PHOTO)
Politics 14:03
Bank deposits of Azerbaijani districts’ population increase
Economy news 13:49
Latest
Group of Azerbaijani peacekeepers leave for Afghanistan (PHOTO)
Politics 14:42
Inflation rate decreases in Azerbaijan
Economy news 14:39
Georgia’s Batumi port reveals volume of cargo transportation from Azerbaijan
Economy news 14:35
Azerbaijan sees slight increase in lending
Economy news 14:23
Azerbaijan’s state budget executed with surplus in 1H18
Economy news 14:11
No incident during OSCE monitoring on Azerbaijani, Armenian troops’ contact line
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 14:10
Erdogan visits grave of Azerbaijani national leader Heydar Aliyev (PHOTO)
Politics 14:03
Bank deposits of Azerbaijani districts’ population increase
Economy news 13:49
Azerbaijan’s sciences academy to buy enterprise resource planning system via tender
ICT 13:40