Erdogan: Hopefully, brotherhood of Azerbaijan, Turkey to further strengthen

10 July 2018 16:59 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 10

Trend:

Hopefully, brotherhood of Azerbaijan and Turkey will further strengthen, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who arrived in Azerbaijan July 10 on the first foreign official visit after being reelected as president, said in an interview with Azertag news agency and Azerbaijan’s AZTV TV channel.

“As is known, we kept this brotherhood until this day with the words “one nation, two states”,” he said. “Yesterday we held the inauguration ceremony and announced the composition of the new government. Then we make the first visit to Azerbaijan just like my brother Ilham Aliyev visited us after the presidential election in Azerbaijan. We would like to convey a brotherly message to our Azerbaijani brothers. Today we will hold a one-on-one meeting with President Ilham Aliyev. Then there will be a meeting between the delegations, followed by statements for the press, where we will announce the tasks ahead.”

“I believe that our brotherhood will continue to strengthen,” Erdogan noted. “We saw this on the example of TANAP [Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline], on the example of TAP [Trans Adriatic Pipeline]. In particular, we saw it in the steps that were taken at the oil refinery on Aliaga town. On my own behalf and on behalf of my people, I convey greetings, love and respect to all Azerbaijani brothers.”

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Turkey to do everything possible to resolve Karabakh conflict - Erdogan
Turkey 18:01
Official welcome ceremony held for Erdogan in Baku (PHOTO)
Politics 14:58
Erdogan visits grave of Azerbaijani national leader Heydar Aliyev (PHOTO)
Politics 14:03
Erdogan arrives in Azerbaijan on official visit (PHOTO)
Politics 13:01
President Aliyev: Armenia was deprived of all income-generating projects as a result of Azerbaijan’s policy
Politics 12:08
President Aliyev: Criminal, corrupt, thievish, deceitful power of bloodsuckers in Armenia completely collapsed
Politics 10:43
Latest
ICD, Uzbek Trustbank ink $7M financing agreement
Economy news 18:09
Turkey to do everything possible to resolve Karabakh conflict - Erdogan
Turkey 18:01
Tehran Stock Exchange performance on July 10
Business 18:00
Fiat comments on possibility of returning to Iran (Exclusive)
Economy news 17:55
Azerbaijani mortgage fund to auction manat bonds
Economy news 17:52
Kazakh government to allocate loans for agriculture projects in small towns
Economy news 17:47
Iran Energy Exchange performance on July 10
Business 17:46
Currency trades at Kazakhstan Stock Exchange on July 10
Economy news 17:46
Trump calls Putin competitor before setting off on trip to Europe
US 17:43