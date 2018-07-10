Erdogan: Hopefully, brotherhood of Azerbaijan, Turkey to further strengthen

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 10

Trend:

Hopefully, brotherhood of Azerbaijan and Turkey will further strengthen, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who arrived in Azerbaijan July 10 on the first foreign official visit after being reelected as president, said in an interview with Azertag news agency and Azerbaijan’s AZTV TV channel.

“As is known, we kept this brotherhood until this day with the words “one nation, two states”,” he said. “Yesterday we held the inauguration ceremony and announced the composition of the new government. Then we make the first visit to Azerbaijan just like my brother Ilham Aliyev visited us after the presidential election in Azerbaijan. We would like to convey a brotherly message to our Azerbaijani brothers. Today we will hold a one-on-one meeting with President Ilham Aliyev. Then there will be a meeting between the delegations, followed by statements for the press, where we will announce the tasks ahead.”

“I believe that our brotherhood will continue to strengthen,” Erdogan noted. “We saw this on the example of TANAP [Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline], on the example of TAP [Trans Adriatic Pipeline]. In particular, we saw it in the steps that were taken at the oil refinery on Aliaga town. On my own behalf and on behalf of my people, I convey greetings, love and respect to all Azerbaijani brothers.”

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news