Sergio Mattarella: Italy supports Azerbaijan’s fight against radicalism threats

18 July 2018 15:57 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 18

Trend:

Italy supports Azerbaijan’s fight against the threats posed by radicalism, Italian President Sergio Mattarella said.

He was making a joint press statement with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on July 18 in Baku.

Sergio Mattarella noted that Italy welcomes Azerbaijan’s secularism and respect for religious tolerance.

During the talks, the two countries also exchanged views on combating terrorism and ways of illegal trade, said Mattarella, adding that the two presidents’ opinions coincide.

The president of Italy noted that during his visit to Azerbaijan, a wide exchange of views was held on strategic cooperation and cooperation in the commercial sphere.

“Apart from our excellent cooperation in the field of energy, we also discussed opportunities and the importance of partnership in other areas,” the Italian president said. “We spoke of Italian companies’ work in Azerbaijan. We appreciate both Italy`s and Azerbaijan’s efforts in the Southern Gas Corridor and affirm that both sides will work to find ways of addressing these issues of common interest because the Southern Gas Corridor and the Caspian Sea region, gas from the Caspian Sea are very important to Europe.”

