President Ilham Aliyev met with Managing Director of Wilmotte & Associes Architectes (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 19
Trend:
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met with Managing Director of Wilmotte & Associes Architectes Borina Andrieu in Paris.
Borina Andrieu said she is impressed by the beauty of Baku, hailing the improvement of the city`s infrastructure and construction of new buildings and parks.
The sides discussed the possibility of Wilmotte & Associes Architectes` involvement in Baku`s development conception.
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news