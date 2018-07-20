President Ilham Aliyev met with Managing Director of Wilmotte & Associes Architectes (PHOTO)

20 July 2018 00:11 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 19

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met with Managing Director of Wilmotte & Associes Architectes Borina Andrieu in Paris.

Borina Andrieu said she is impressed by the beauty of Baku, hailing the improvement of the city`s infrastructure and construction of new buildings and parks.

The sides discussed the possibility of Wilmotte & Associes Architectes` involvement in Baku`s development conception.

