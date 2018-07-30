President Aliyev approves Azerbaijan-WIPO memorandum of understanding

30 July 2018 20:31 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 30

Trend:

Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree July 30 approving a memorandum of understanding between the Government of Azerbaijan and the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO).

The memorandum of understanding was signed between the Government of Azerbaijan and WIPO on June 5, 2018.

The Cabinet of Ministers was instructed to take measures to implement provisions of the memorandum after its entry into force.

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry was instructed to send a notification to WIPO about the completion of the internal procedures necessary for the memorandum to enter into force.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
President Aliyev notes importance of Azerbaijan-EU Partnership Priorities document in terms of development of co-op in years to come
Politics 11:19
Ambassador: Azerbaijan expects France to continue active involvement in peaceful settlement of Karabakh conflict (Exclusive)
Politics 07:18
Azerbaijani president allocates funding for construction of road in Astara region
Politics 29 July 12:53
President Aliyev congratulates King of Morocco
Politics 28 July 20:03
President Aliyev changes composition of Azerbaijan-Saudi Arabia joint commission
Politics 27 July 20:15
Azerbaijani president allocates funds for construction of road in Goychay region
Politics 27 July 15:02
Latest
MP: Growth rate of Azerbaijan's economy in 2018 may exceed forecasts
Economy news 20:55
Kazakhstan may consider oil export through Azerbaijan (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 20:51
Azerbaijan’s AtaBank opens new Samur division (PHOTO)
Economy news 20:35
Turkish railway company to insure building, locomotives via tender
Turkey 20:22
Uzbek automaker to reduce prices on spare parts
Economy news 20:11
Azerbaijan announces manat rate for July 31
Economy news 20:08
Russian, Saudi envoys discuss regional problems
Russia 20:05
Turkish province to build student dormitories via tender
Turkey 20:03
Over 70 foreigners brought to administrative responsibility in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
Society 19:56