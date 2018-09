Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 10

Trend:

Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit Azerbaijan on Sept. 25, head of the State Duma (lower house of Russian parliament) Committee on CIS Affairs, Eurasian Integration and Relations with Compatriots Leonid Kalashnikov said Sept. 10 during the Baku-Moscow video bridge.

Story still developing

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news