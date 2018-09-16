Baku’s liberation in 1918 important event in history of Azerbaijani statehood - scientist

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 16

By Ilhama Isabalayeva - Trend:

The liberation of Baku on September 15, 1918 is an extremely important event in the history of the Azerbaijani statehood, department head at the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS), doctor of philosophy in political sciences, Associate Professor Elshad Mirbashir oglu told Trend.

The scientist noted that at that period, complicated processes were taking place both in the region and in the world.

“It was very difficult and even impossible to create an independent state in these conditions,” he said. “However, despite this, after the resignation of the Transcaucasian Seim (parliament), the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic (ADR) was created. Naturally, existence of a state requires, first of all, the presence of all necessary conditions that would preserve its existence. Among these conditions, the factor of a capital took the central place.”

Mirbashir oglu noted that the occupation of Baku questioned the future fate of the newly created ADR.

He added that Baku was of great strategic importance due to its geographical location, trade and economic potential and, most importantly, political weight.

Situated on the Caspian coast, the city was located on the main communication lines of that time, he said.

“From this point of view, both the Bolsheviks and the British tried to keep Baku in their hands at all costs,” Mirbashir oglu added. “That’s because this would make it possible to control all the processes taking place in the Azerbaijani territories, and at the same time created convenient access to Central Asia, which in subsequent years would result in getting serious political and economic dividends.”

In his words, against the backdrop of all this, the liberation of Baku from occupation with direct military support of the Islamic Army of the Caucasus led by Nuru Pasha should be regarded as a golden page in the history of the Azerbaijani statehood.

Namely after the liberation of Baku from the occupation, the new state got the opportunity to function in different spheres, the Azerbaijani scientist added.

“For example, the adoption of effective steps to create a national army, the formation of the education system, etc. became possible after the government moved to Baku,” he said.

The scientist reminded that 100 years have passed since the liberation of Baku from the occupation.

“For this time, complicated and contradictory processes have taken place in the world, but historical justice has triumphed,” he said. “This is reflected in today’s friendship and brotherhood between such absolutely independent and powerful states as Azerbaijan and Turkey. These two fraternal countries are once again beside each other.”

On September 15, Azerbaijan marks the centenary of Baku’s liberation from the Bolshevik-Dashnak occupation.

On this day in 1918, the Islamic Army of the Caucasus, which included the Azerbaijani corps, entered Baku, liberating the city from the Bolshevik-Dashnak occupation.

The liberation of Baku is an event of exceptional importance for the Azerbaijani-Turkish friendship and brotherhood.

Despite that during 70 years of the Soviet rule this event was purposefully explained in an erroneous context, the Azerbaijani people never forgot the heroism of Turkish soldiers.

