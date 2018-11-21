Representatives of power structures of Azerbaijan, Turkey, Georgia sign protocol in Baku (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 21

Trend:

Representatives of the power structures of Azerbaijan, Turkey and Georgia signed a protocol on the results of a trilateral meeting in Baku.

The meeting of Defense Minister of Azerbaijan Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov, Chief of the General Staff of Turkey, Army General Yashar Guler and Chief of the General Staff of the Georgian Armed Forces Major-General Vladimir Chachibaia was held in Baku.

The meeting discussed issues of developing cooperation in a trilateral format, regional stability, ensuring the security of projects implemented in the region, etc.

