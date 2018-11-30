Azerbaijan adopts 2019 budget of social protection, unemployment insurance funds

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 30

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

The budget of Azerbaijan’s State Social Protection Fund and the Unemployment Insurance Fund has been submitted for discussion at the plenary meeting of the Azerbaijani parliament.

The State Social Protection Fund’s revenues for 2019 are projected at 3.928 billion manats, which is 9.8 percent more than in 2018.

The revenues of the Unemployment Insurance Fund for 2019 are projected at 83.451 million manats, which is 5.588 million manats, or 6.3 percent less compared to the revenues approved for 2018.

After voting, the budget of both structures was adopted.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news