Azerbaijan adopts 2019 budget of social protection, unemployment insurance funds

30 November 2018 13:16 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 30

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

The budget of Azerbaijan’s State Social Protection Fund and the Unemployment Insurance Fund has been submitted for discussion at the plenary meeting of the Azerbaijani parliament.

The State Social Protection Fund’s revenues for 2019 are projected at 3.928 billion manats, which is 9.8 percent more than in 2018.

The revenues of the Unemployment Insurance Fund for 2019 are projected at 83.451 million manats, which is 5.588 million manats, or 6.3 percent less compared to the revenues approved for 2018.

After voting, the budget of both structures was adopted.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijani parliament adopts laws on subsistence minimum, need criterion
Business 13:36
French Development Agency to support Uzbekistan's budget expenditures
Economy 29 November 09:33
French Development Agency to support Uzbekistan's budget expenditures
Economy 28 November 18:01
All macroeconomic indicators grow in Azerbaijan in Jan.-Sept. 2018
Business 13 November 15:25
Azerbaijani parliament starts discussing state budget for 2019
Politics 13 November 14:10
Italian Cabinet defies EU order to revise draft budget for 2019
Europe 24 October 08:43
Latest
Russian FM to hold substantive talks on Karabakh conflict in Milan
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 14:28
Australian company receives license for oil & gas exploration in Turkey's south-east
Oil&Gas 14:26
Saudi, Egyptian businessman agree to boost economic ties
Arab World 14:24
Despite efforts, AIDS is on the rise in Israel
Israel 14:21
Pakistan, Russia eye to set up multidimensional strategic partnership
Other News 14:21
Design studios may appear in Azerbaijan to increase export potential of textile products (Exclusive)
Economy 14:16
New UK ambassador appointed to Turkmenistan
Turkmenistan 14:13
Turkmenistan, India mull pharmaceutical partnership
Economy 14:13
China hopes U.S. shows sincerity at G20 trade talks
China 14:12