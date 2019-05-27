Pompeo: US considers Azerbaijan reliable friend and partner

27 May 2019 20:32 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 27

Trend:

US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo has sent a letter of congratulation to the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of 28 May, the Republic Day, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani presidential press-service.

“On behalf of the Government of the United States, I extend my best wishes to the people of Azerbaijan as you celebrate Republic Day,” he said.

“The United States considers Azerbaijan a reliable friend and partner,” Pompeo added. “We look forward to broadening our cooperation in the year ahead to increase bilateral trade, advance democratic and economic development, and strengthen people-to-people ties. We welcome Azerbaijan’s important contributions to international security and its leadership in energy diversification projects such as the Southern Gas Corridor.”

“We remain committed to helping the sides find a peaceful and lasting settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict as a co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group,” he added. “We welcome recent high-level engagement to pursue a negotiated resolution of the conflict, as well as efforts to create an environment conducive to productive discussions, and to prepare the populations for peace.”

