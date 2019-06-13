Azerbaijani First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva views conditions in Children's Arts School No. 2 (PHOTO)

13 June 2019 20:49 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 13

Trend:

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has viewed conditions in Children's Arts School No. 2 named after Vagif Mustafazade in Yasamal district, Baku, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Presidential press-service.

Minister of Culture Abulfas Garayev informed First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva of the school.

Established in 1940, the school was named after Vagif Mustafazade in 1985. The Children's Arts School currently enrolls 385 pupils who are served by 78 teachers. The school building has not been repaired so far.

Mehriban Aliyeva instructed that repair and reconstruction work should be carried out in the school.

