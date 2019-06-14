Azerbaijani President receives delegation of International Union of Architects (UPDATE)

14 June 2019 17:32 (UTC+04:00)

Details added (first version posted on June 10 on 11:21)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 10

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received a delegation led by President of the International Union of Architects (UIA) Thomas Vonier, Trend reports on June 10 referring to the Azerbaijani Presidential press-service.

The president hailed Baku’s hosting the International Architecture Forum “Mass Tourism in Historic Cities”, and emphasized the importance of the event in terms of international cooperation.

Pointing out ancient historical traditions of Baku, President Aliyev also underlined the rapid development and modern infrastructure created in the city.

The president said that Azerbaijan has become an attractive venue for foreign tourists, adding that the number of visitors is steadily increasing.

President of the International Union of Architects Thomas Vonier noted that each visitor arriving in Baku is deeply impressed by the development processes, and historical and modern buildings here.

He emphasized that Baku has become a venue for hosting international events, and that the investments in infrastructure make significant contributions to the development of the capital.

On behalf of the delegation, Thomas Vonier thanked the Azerbaijani side as well as Azerbaijani Union of Architects for the hospitality as Baku hosts the International Architecture Forum “Mass Tourism in Historic Cities”.

He congratulated President Aliyev on the development of Azerbaijan`s capital.

President Aliyev thanked for the warm words, and noted that great attention is paid to the preservation of historical heritage along with ongoing development processes in Baku.

The president underlined that Azerbaijan also attaches great importance to the implementation of relevant infrastructure projects in connection with the growth of population in the country.

Then a photo was taken.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
New rules for issuing multiple entry visas in Azerbaijan
Politics 17:33
State Committee: 35% of personnel in municipal system in Azerbaijan consist of women
Politics 17:22
Equinor, SOCAR mull development of Karabakh field
Oil&Gas 17:18
Azerbaijan Industry Insurance Company completed 2018 with significant
Economy 16:16
Azerbaijani minister: cashless payments contribute to economic transparency
Business 15:00
Industrial production up in Azerbaijan
Economy 14:54
Latest
Untapped Kalamkas “A” offshore, Khazar oil fields of Kazakhstan to be developed
Oil&Gas 17:45
Rising oil prices add to global economic strife
Other News 17:45
New rules for issuing multiple entry visas in Azerbaijan
Politics 17:33
Experts mull implementation of INSTC and regional integration prospects in Baku (VIDEO)
Politics 17:28
Turkmenistan Airlines continues work on resumption of flights to Europe
Economy 17:24
State Committee: 35% of personnel in municipal system in Azerbaijan consist of women
Politics 17:22
Equinor, SOCAR mull development of Karabakh field
Oil&Gas 17:18
Volumes of oil extraction and electricity manufacturing decrease in Kazakhstan
Economy 17:06
CPC-Kazakhstan extends tender for purchase of installation products
Tenders 16:51