Azerbaijani President receives delegation of International Union of Architects (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on June 10 on 11:21)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 10

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received a delegation led by President of the International Union of Architects (UIA) Thomas Vonier, Trend reports on June 10 referring to the Azerbaijani Presidential press-service.

The president hailed Baku’s hosting the International Architecture Forum “Mass Tourism in Historic Cities”, and emphasized the importance of the event in terms of international cooperation.

Pointing out ancient historical traditions of Baku, President Aliyev also underlined the rapid development and modern infrastructure created in the city.

The president said that Azerbaijan has become an attractive venue for foreign tourists, adding that the number of visitors is steadily increasing.

President of the International Union of Architects Thomas Vonier noted that each visitor arriving in Baku is deeply impressed by the development processes, and historical and modern buildings here.

He emphasized that Baku has become a venue for hosting international events, and that the investments in infrastructure make significant contributions to the development of the capital.

On behalf of the delegation, Thomas Vonier thanked the Azerbaijani side as well as Azerbaijani Union of Architects for the hospitality as Baku hosts the International Architecture Forum “Mass Tourism in Historic Cities”.

He congratulated President Aliyev on the development of Azerbaijan`s capital.

President Aliyev thanked for the warm words, and noted that great attention is paid to the preservation of historical heritage along with ongoing development processes in Baku.

The president underlined that Azerbaijan also attaches great importance to the implementation of relevant infrastructure projects in connection with the growth of population in the country.

Then a photo was taken.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news