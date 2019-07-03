President Ilham Aliyev receives CEO of Baker Hughes, a GE company (UPDATE)

3 July 2019 18:08 (UTC+04:00)

Details added. First version posted at 14:24.

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 3

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Baker Hughes, a GE company Lorenzo Simonelli.

Lorenzo Simonelli expressed his gratitude for the reception, saying that he is pleased to meet with President Ilham Aliyev. He noted that he eye-witnessed big development processes in Azerbaijan, and underlined the importance of achievements made in oil and gas industry, as well as in tourism, sports and other areas in the country.

Pointing out that the first oil well was drilled by industrial method in Azerbaijan in 1840s, Lorenzo Simonelli said that the company he represents is satisfied with its contribution to the development of oil and gas industry in the country.

The head of state thanked for the warm words, and hailed the fact that the successful results of Baker Hughes, a GE company’s cooperation with Azerbaijan in oil refining and other spheres contribute to the modernization of the country’s energy sector.

Touching upon the achievements made in Azerbaijan, President Ilham Aliyev noted the importance of the country’s great strides in energy, industry and other fields.

The head of state expressed his confidence that Lorenzo Simonelli’s visit to Azerbaijan will be fruitful.

The sides exchanged views on prospects for bilateral cooperation.

