Baku hosting working meeting as part of NATO program (PHOTO/VIDEO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 10

Trend:

Baku is hosting an Operational Capability Concept Evaluation and Feedback Program (OCC E&F) Database Tool update workshop by NATO Partnership Directorate, Trend reports referring to Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The main purpose of the event is to discuss new proposals for updating and improving the OCC database tool used in the evaluation process of the units declared into the OCC Pool of Forces.

As many as 21 participants from 13 NATO and partner nations take part in the workshop to be held until July 11.

Azerbaijan joined the OCC E&F Program in 2004.

So far, Azerbaijan has declared a motorized battalion, a RECCE Company, two MI-17 helicopters, and a Maritime Interdiction Operations Boarding Party into the OCC Pool of Forces.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news