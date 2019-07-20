Azerbaijani FM receives newly appointed ambassador of China to Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 20

Trend:

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov has received Guo Min, newly appointed Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to Azerbaijan, Trend reports referring to Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

Mammadyarov congratulated Guo Min on being appointed as Ambassador to Azerbaijan and wished her success in the future activities. The minister commended the support of China, especially as a permanent member of the UN Security Council and within the international organizations, to the sovereignty, territorial integrity and inviolability of internationally recognized borders of Azerbaijan.

Minister Elmar Mammadyarov also underlined the successful development of bilateral ties and referred to the recent mutual exchange of visits as important impetus to further deepening of the relationships.

Ambassador Guo Min emphasized that the latest high level mutual contacts between the two states, including the working visit of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to the People's Republic of China and his meeting with Chairman of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping, and official visit of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of China Wang Yi to Azerbaijan, contributed to further expanding the bilateral relations.

Ambassador Guo Min noted that she will spare no efforts to further develop the relations between the two countries and underlined the necessity to enhance economic and trade relations in line with consistently developing political dialogue between the two countries based on the mutual confidence.

At the meeting, the sides exchanged their views on other issues of mutual interest.

The Ambassador presented a copy of her credentials to Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov.

