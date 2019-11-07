Azerbaijan's First VP congratulates oil workers on 70th anniversary of Oil Rocks

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 7

Trend:

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has made an Instagram post on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of Oil Rocks.

"Today marks the 70th anniversary of the legendary Oil Rocks. On this day 1949, for the first time in the world extracting oil in the open sea in Azerbaijan, our oil workers wrote bright pages not only in the oil annals of our country but also all over the world. On the anniversary of this remarkable event, I congratulate all Azerbaijani oil workers, and wish each of you success and new achievements!", Mehriban Aliyeva said in her Instagram post.

