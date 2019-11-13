Ceasefire monitoring on contact line of Azerbaijani, Armenian troops ends

13 November 2019 13:18 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 12

Trend:

The ceasefire monitoring exercise on the contact line of the Azerbaijani and Armenian troops in the territory of Azerbaijan’s Terter district, conducted by the Office of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, in accordance with its mandate, on Nov. 13, ended with no incidents, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The Personal Representative's field assistants Mihail Olaru and Simon Tiller carried out the monitoring exercise from Azerbaijan’s territory.

The Personal Representative Andrzej Kasprzyk, his field assistants Ognjen Jovic and Ghenadie Petrica carried out the monitoring exercise on Azerbaijan’s territory occupied and controlled by the Armenian armed forces.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

