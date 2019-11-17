First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva congratulates people of Azerbaijan on National Revival Day

17 November 2019 12:43 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 17

Trend:

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has made an Instagram post on the occasion of 17 November- the National Revival Day.

In a post on her official Instagram page, Mehriban Aliyeva said: “Today – November 17 is National Revival Day, which embodies noble feelings of unity and solidarity, loyalty to the motherland and national statehood. I cordially congratulate all the people of Azerbaijan on this holiday, and wish each of our fellow countrymen health, love and happiness! May the solidarity of our people, our state independence, and peace and tranquility reigning in our country be eternal!"

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

  • First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva congratulates people of Azerbaijan on National Revival Day
  • First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva congratulates people of Azerbaijan on National Revival Day
Related news
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva watch Maxim Galkin’s creative evening in Baku (PHOTO)
Politics 16 November 11:42
Azerbaijani president, first lady meet with Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia (PHOTO)
Politics 14 November 19:04
Azerbaijan's president, first lady attend 2nd Summit of World Religious Leaders in Baku (PHOTO)
Politics 14 November 14:02
Azerbaijan's First VP congratulates people of Azerbaijan on Constitution Day
Politics 12 November 11:46
Azerbaijani president, first lady attend tree-planting campaign in Khatai district, Baku (PHOTO)
Politics 11 November 18:25
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva: May our tricolor fly majestically over independent Azerbaijan forever!
Politics 9 November 14:49
Latest
Turkmenistan participates in trade forum in Kazakhstan
Business 12:55
Lukashenko casts his vote
Other News 12:52
Azerbaijani oil prices for Nov. 11-15
Oil&Gas 12:42
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market
Finance 12:28
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market
Finance 12:13
At least seven killed in gas explosion in Bangladesh
Other News 12:13
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Omani Sultan
Politics 11:51
President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Latvian counterpart
Politics 11:51
Azerbaijan wins 10 licenses for Tokyo 2020
Society 11:41