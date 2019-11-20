Azerbaijan among countries with low level of terrorism

20 November 2019 18:38 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 20

Trend:

Azerbaijan is on the list of countries with low level of terrorism, Trend reports on Nov. 20 referring to the report of the London Institute for Economics and Peace (Global Terrorism Index 2019).

Azerbaijan's rating improved by five positions and the country ranked 103rd compared to last year’s rating.

Afghanistan, Iraq, Nigeria and Syria are the most dangerous countries in terms of terrorism. Belarus, Mauritania, Mongolia, Romania, Croatia, Cuba and other countries are among the safest.

Deaths from terrorism are falling for the fourth consecutive year after peak in 2014.

The biggest drop in mortality was observed in Iraq, where 3,217 deaths from terrorism were registered in 2018, which is 75 percent less compared to the previous year.

For the first time since 2003, Iraq is no longer the country most affected by terrorism.

Although the number of terrorist attacks declined, but not completely eradicated, at least one terrorist attack was registered in 103 countries in 2018. Some 71 countries suffered at least once from terrorism in the same year.

This is the second worst year in history in terms of the number of countries with at least one death as a result of terrorism, which testifies to the need to continue to take active international actions to combat terrorism.

