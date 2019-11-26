NATO supports Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity, independence, sovereignty (PHOTO)

26 November 2019 18:50 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 26

Trend:

Azerbaijan’s defense minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov has met with the delegation led by the Chairman of the NATO Military Committee, Air Chief Marshal Stuart Peach, Trend reports with reference to Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry.

Hasanov speaking about the 25-year sustainable cooperation between Azerbaijan and the North Atlantic Alliance, noted the development of these relations, the activities of the Azerbaijani army in various programs and the contribution made by the country to the NATO-led Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan.

Touching upon the military-political situation in the region, the Azerbaijani minister reminded the political support provided by NATO to Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity and sovereignty, and stressed that this serves to strengthen Euro-Atlantic security and is also important for regional peace and stability, as well as expressed confidence that the Alliance will continue its efforts in this issue.

Stuart Peach, in turn, noting that Azerbaijan is a reliable partner of Alliance, highly appreciated the participation of the country in the fight against terrorism, its significant contribution in providing airspace to cargo transportation for peacekeeping operations, including the high level of professionalism of Azerbaijani peacekeepers in Afghanistan and highlighted the active participation of Azerbaijani servicemen in many programs of the Alliance, as well as the level of readiness of Azerbaijani officers undergoing service at various NATO headquarters.

Air Chief Marshal Stuart Peach, noting that NATO supports Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity, independence, and sovereignty, stressed that the Alliance is in favor of a peaceful solution to the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

The guest has expressed gratitude to the Azerbaijani leadership for the warm welcome and hospitality, as well as for its assistance in holding a meeting with Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov in Baku.

During the meeting, the sides discussed issues of operational training, conducting exercises, the development of military education, the achievement of interoperability of troops within the framework of cooperation plan between Azerbaijan and NATO, and held a detailed exchange of views on the prospects for the development of cooperation and Azerbaijan’s possible contribution to the NATO mission in Iraq.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

  • NATO supports Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity, independence, sovereignty (PHOTO)
  • NATO supports Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity, independence, sovereignty (PHOTO)
  • NATO supports Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity, independence, sovereignty (PHOTO)
  • NATO supports Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity, independence, sovereignty (PHOTO)
Related news
Chiefs of General Staffs of Azerbaijani, Russian Armed Forces hold meeting in Baku (PHOTO)
Politics 18:49
Measures to prevent incidents on Russia-NATO contact line discussed in Baku
Politics 18:35
Air passenger traffic between Azerbaijan, Turkey increases
Turkey 18:15
Compulsory medical insurance in Azerbaijan may be applied in stages in 2020
Economy 18:07
Uzbekistan invites Azerbaijan to observe country's parliamentary elections
Politics 17:57
Azerbaijani president receives delegation led by chairman of NATO Military Committee (PHOTO)
Politics 16:39
Latest
Chiefs of General Staffs of Azerbaijani, Russian Armed Forces hold meeting in Baku (PHOTO)
Politics 18:49
Iran may save $9B by exporting liquid fuels
Oil&Gas 18:45
Measures to prevent incidents on Russia-NATO contact line discussed in Baku
Politics 18:35
Prototype of domestic high-speed train to be presented in Turkey
Turkey 18:18
Air passenger traffic between Azerbaijan, Turkey increases
Turkey 18:15
Iran taking steps to boost domestic production
Business 18:09
Compulsory medical insurance in Azerbaijan may be applied in stages in 2020
Economy 18:07
Turkmen refinery opens tender to build pumping station
Business 18:05
National Bank of Georgia sells $20M during foreign exchange auction
Finance 18:02