Russian FM due in Baku (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 28

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will pay an official visit to Baku, spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said at a briefing, Trend reports on Nov. 28.

“The program of the Russian foreign minister’s visit envisages the meetings with the Azerbaijani officials,” Zakharova added.

"The dialogue on the development of bilateral relations in the political, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres will be continued,” the spokesperson added. “A plan of consultations of the foreign ministries for 2020 is also panned to be signed."

The spokesperson stressed that during the talks, the foreign ministers of the two countries will consider a wide range of the issues of interaction within the CIS, UN, OSCE, Non-Aligned Movement, Council of Europe and other international venues.

"The sides will also focus on regional security issues, including the prospects for the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement," Zakharova said.

“The ongoing development of the Russia-Azerbaijan partnership is mainly ensured through the intensive political dialogue at the high and highest levels,” Zakharova added.

“Close cooperation has been established at the level of governments, parliaments and public organizations,” the spokesperson said. “The mutual trade turnover is growing.”

Zakharova reminded that as in 2018, the trade turnover grew by almost 14 percent and reached $2.5 billion.

“The trade turnover further increased by 26 percent from January through September,” the spokesperson added. “It reached more than $2 billion, i.e., $2.2 billion. The roadmap for the main spheres of bilateral cooperation for the period until 2024 is being successfully implemented."

