New ombudsman elected in Azerbaijan

29 November 2019 13:25 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 29

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

The issue of electing an ombudsman in Azerbaijan was put forward for discussion at the meeting of the Azerbaijani parliament on Nov. 29, Trend reports.

During the meeting, three candidates for the position of ombudsman were nominated, namely, Deputy Chairperson of the Court of Appeal Kamala Abiyeva, Head of the Human Rights and Public Relations Department of the Supreme Court Kamala Aliyeva and Deputy Head of the Office of the Constitutional Court Sabina Aliyeva.

Following the discussions, Sabina Aliyeva, having received 104 votes, was elected new ombudsman.

