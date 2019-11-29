Azerbaijan allocates 500,000 euros to quake victims in Albania

29 November 2019 20:56 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 29

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

In order to provide humanitarian assistance to the population affected by the earthquake that occurred in Albania Nov. 26 this year, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry has been allocated 500,000 euros in manat equivalent from the Reserve Fund stipulated in Azerbaijan’s state budget for 2019.

The order was signed by Azerbaijan’s Prime Minister Ali Asadov, Trend reports Nov. 29.

In accordance with the order, Azerbaijan’s Finance Ministry has been instructed to ensure payment of the amount specified in the order in the prescribed manner.

The order comes into force on the day of signing.

Albania was struck by a strong 6.4-magnitude earthquake with an epicenter 12 kilometers west-southwest of Mamurras town on Nov. 26, 2019. Around 50 people were killed in the earthquake, with 790 injured.

