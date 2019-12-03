Period to submit documents for accreditation to conduct exit polls in municipal elections in Azerbaijan ends

3 December 2019 11:27 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 3

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Today is the deadline for accepting documents that should be submitted for accreditation of organizations intending to conduct an exit poll in the framework of the municipal elections scheduled for Dec. 23 in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

According to the calendar plan for holding municipal elections in Azerbaijan, the country's Central Election Commission (CEC) accepts documents minimum 20 days before the election date, that is, until Dec. 3, 2019 inclusive.

Moreover, December 3 also completes the refinement of voter lists in military units, pre-trial detention centers and polling stations created in the territories of correctional institutions and military units (military personnel, family members of military personnel living within the territory of a military unit, persons in pre-trial detention centers and convicted persons, those in correctional institutions and other voters).

On Dec. 3, the deadline for the transfer of voting protocols from the CEC to the district election commission ends.

Municipal elections will be held in Azerbaijan on Dec. 23. During the elections, 15,156 members of Azerbaijan's municipalities will be elected.

This year, 13 political parties will take part in the municipal elections in Azerbaijan.

The last municipal elections were held in the country on Dec. 23, 2014.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijani, Russian FMs hold one-on-one meeting in Baku
Politics 12:04
Serbia hopes to receive gas via Southern Gas Corridor
Oil&Gas 10:01
Azerbaijani president’s request to be considered at plenary session of Constitutional Court
Politics 2 December 20:26
Azerbaijani FM receives newly appointed ambassador of Israel to Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
Politics 2 December 19:25
Over 27,000 mortgage loans allocated in Azerbaijan
Finance 2 December 18:54
Structural changes made in Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers
Politics 2 December 18:49
Latest
Turkmenistan, South Korea strengthen ties in financial sphere
Business 12:32
President Ilham Aliyev receives Russian foreign minister Lavrov (PHOTO)
Politics 12:26
Russian minister: Uzbekistan has potential to become second economy after Russia
Business 12:11
Azerbaijani, Russian FMs hold one-on-one meeting in Baku
Politics 12:04
Minister: Applying IT, innovations in management expanding in Azerbaijan
ICT 12:00
Flow of tourists from Georgia to Turkey increases by over 10%
Turkey 11:44
Uzbek Commodity Exchange signs tripartite Memorandum with Russian bank
Finance 11:36
Central Banks of UAE, Uzbekistan to co-op in improving monetary policy
Finance 11:34
Italia's Eni awarded its first solar energy project in Kazakhstan
Oil&Gas 11:30