President Ilham Aliyev receives delegation led by Turkish minister of agriculture and forestry (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 4

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received a delegation led by Minister of Agriculture and Forestry of the Republic of Turkey Bekir Pakdemirli.

The sides hailed successful development of friendly and brotherly relations between Azerbaijan and Turkey in all areas.

It was noted that Turkish Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Bekir Pakdemirli’s visit to Azerbaijan contributes to further development of agricultural cooperation between the two countries and creates a good opportunity for discussing the issues relating to expanding ties in this field.

The importance of the Baku-hosted meeting of ministers of agriculture of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) member countries was noted, the excellent organization of influential international events in Azerbaijan was hailed at the meeting.

