9th meeting of TURKPA Council of Assembly kicks off in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 18

Trend:

The meeting of the Council of Assembly of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic-Speaking Countries (TURKPA) kicked off in Baku, Trend reports.

Speaking at the event, Chairman of the Turkish Grand National Assembly Mustafa Sentop noted that the Turkic peoples have a common history. Recalling with regret that part of the Azerbaijani territories still remains under occupation, Mustafa Sentop noted that Turkey is always by Azerbaijan's.

Chairman of the Azerbaijani Parliament Ogtay Asadov expressed gratitude to the Turkish Parliament for the successful activities while chairing TURKPA.

Asadov noted that TURKPA has become an authoritative parliamentary organization and expressed confidence that it will successfully fulfill all the upcoming tasks.

The chairmanship of the organization will be transferred from the Turkish Grand National Assembly to the Parliament (Milli Majlis) of Azerbaijan.

The 9th TURKPA General Assembly will be held in Baku on Dec. 18.

The event will bring together delegations of member countries led by speakers of parliaments, representatives of Turkic cooperation structures and other international organizations.

The agenda of the 9th General Assembly includes reports and recommendatory decisions of the meetings of the TURKPA standing committees, adoption of model laws, reports of the observation mission for the early presidential elections in Kazakhstan, as well as the adoption of legal documents of the organization.

Following the 9th TURKPA General Assembly, the Baku Declaration will be adopted.

story will be updated

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news