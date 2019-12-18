Azerbaijan takes over TURKPA chairmanship

18 December 2019 16:35 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 18

Trend:

The 9th meeting of the Council of Assembly of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic-Speaking Countries (TURKPA) is being held in Baku, Trend reports on Dec. 18.

The chairmanship of the organization has been transferred from Turkey to Azerbaijan.

While speaking at the event, Chairman of the Turkish Grand National Assembly Mustafa Sentop said that the Turkic peoples have common history.

Reminding with regret that part of the Azerbaijani territories still remains under occupation, Sentop stressed that Turkey supports Azerbaijan in this issue.

Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament Ogtay Asadov expressed gratitude to the Turkish Parliament for the successful activities while chairing TURKPA.

Asadov stressed that TURKPA has become an authoritative parliamentary organization.

“The work which was launched in previous years will be continued,” the speaker added. “The development of international relations of the organization will again be in the spotlight.”

Asadov expressed confidence that TURKPA will successfully fulfill all the upcoming tasks.

“The activity of the TURKPA observation mission will be in the spotlight during the next year,” the speaker said.

